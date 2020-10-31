Overturned vehicle in Castaic snarls traffic on SB 5 freeway

One person was transported to a trauma center Saturday following a single-vehicle crash in Castaic that snarled traffic on the southbound Interstate 5.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a report of an expanded traffic collision on the southbound 5 freeway, north of Lake Hughes Road around 10:30 a.m., according to Supervisor Eddie Pickett.

“It was a reported overturned SUV at the crossover lane in that general area,” he said.

No persons were trapped but “there was one injury and we transported the patient to a trauma center,” he added.

California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the scene to temporarily block all lanes of the freeway, which backed up traffic as far back as Vista Del Lago, according to the issued SigAlert.

As of 11:18 a.m., all lanes of the southbound 5 were expected to remain blocked for two hours, according to CHP.

There was no immediate information regarding the condition of the person, according to Pickett.