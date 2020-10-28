Report of family disturbance leads to arrest

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies investigating a report of a family disturbance arrested a Canyon Country man on suspicion of assault Saturday.

SCV deputies responded to a home on the 18200 block of Jakes Way in Canyon Country, near Sierra Highway, and learned through speaking to witnesses that the suspect had assaulted the victim, his father, who was also at the residence. The 32-year-old man reportedly took a bathroom door off the hinges and hit the victim with it several times.

The suspect continued to physically assault the victim until he was told to leave the residence, according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, citing the preliminary arrest report from deputies who investigated the call. The victim also left the residence and called for help.

The suspect was arrested at the time of the investigation and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.