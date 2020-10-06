Santa Clarita resident marks milestone with 100th birthday celebration

Without a doubt, square dancing was one of Santa Clarita resident Esther DeGregorio’s favorite pastimes, if not her most beloved.

These days, with a walker in use, dancing is no longer part of her day-to-day activities, but on Saturday, a group of her friends and family celebrated DeGregorio and her love of dancing for a milestone birthday: her 100th.

Daughter Angie Messina, left, and son David DeGregorio join their mother, Esther DeGregorio, during her 100th birthday celebration in Santa Clarita on Saturday, October 03, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Happy birthday, Esther,” yelled friends from a caravan of about two dozen cars that drove past her home with balloons, signs and gifts.

Born in Italy, DeGregorio immigrated to the United States at the age of 6. After she married Joe DeGregorio, in 1952 they moved to Colorado and had two children — Angie and David. DeGregorio died in 1975.

Esther DeGregorio’s son, David DeGregorio, left, hands out candy to Kathy Kerner as she displays a car banner during a drive-by for Esther’s 100th birthday celebration in Santa Clarita on Saturday, October 03, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

In 2009, DeGregorio relocated to Santa Clarita to live with her daughter and son-in-law Bob Messina. In settling locally, DeGregorio became an active member of the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, where she met her dancing friends.

“I used to love to square dance. I had a partner all the time, and he was wonderful to me. I enjoyed working with him, and he was a good-looking man,” she said with a big grin.

Esther DeGregorio’s son, David DeGregorio, accepts gifts for his mom from Lana Chappell for Esther’s 100th drive-by birthday celebration in Santa Clarita on Saturday, October 03, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Among the dancing partners DeGregorio had was Steve Kay, who stopped by Saturday to wish her a happy birthday.

“I danced with her at the Senior Center and probably up in Bakersfield when she was probably 80 or so,” he said. “She was always so sweet and positive. Esther has all her marbles.”