SCV deputies arrest man on suspicion of assault

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon Sunday night, after an investigation that started at the local hospital.

Deputies were called to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, after receiving a report that a person there had been stabbed “multiple times” at a home on Deana Lane in Canyon Country, according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

A relative of the victim reportedly transported the person with a stab wound to the hospital.

During the course of their investigation, deputies learned the injuries allegedly resulted from a family dispute that turned violent Sunday. The victim was treated for wounds that were not life-threatening, according to Arriaga.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Canyon Country man, was later found and arrested at his home on the 28000 block of Prairie Lane, about 2 miles from where deputies believe the assault occurred on Deana Lane.

The man was later released from the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail due to a recent court order on COVID-19 restrictions.