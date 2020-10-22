SCV sees 135 COVID-19 cases amid backlog

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 figures Thursday, noting an estimated 2,000 case backlog due to technical issues with its data reporting systems over the last few days:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 3,600

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 294,065

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 18

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,956

Hospitalizations countywide: 777; 29% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Oct. 21: 12; 290 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 135

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,937

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 73

The latest number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 4,074

Unincorporated – Acton: 80

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 30

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 166

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,159 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 5

Unincorporated – Newhall: 20

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 31

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 191

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 101

Unincorporated – Valencia: 52

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.