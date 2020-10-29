Sheriff: shooting victim survives, suspect remains at large

Deputies responding to a shooting in Canyon Country that sent one to the hospital on Oct. 28, 2020. Caleb Lunetta / The Signal.
A gunshot victim survived his injuries and the suspect remained at large Thursday following a shooting near a liquor store in Canyon Country Wednesday night. 

“The victim survived,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Canyon Market, located near the intersection of Soledad Canyon and Solamint roads where blood was found outside of the business and near a red SUV that was parked in the store’s parking lot. 

At least two bullet casings were located near the vehicle, which was found with a shattered passenger-side window from an apparent bullet strike. A search revealed more blood was inside, according to law enforcement officials. 

“No one has been arrested,” Arriaga added. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel tended to the victim, a man who was transported to a trauma center, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman. 

Law enforcement officials said Thursday they were still investigating the incident. 

“At this time, it is still under active investigation,” said Arriaga. 

