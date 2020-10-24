Sheriffs receive reports of possible illegal deer hunting in Quigley Canyon Open Space

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of possible illegal hunting in the Quigley Canyon Open Space area Saturday morning.

The calls involved possible hunting of deer in the area, according to Sgt. Erick Jepson.

“Deputies did respond to the area,” he said, “but upon arrival, they were unable to locate a person and there was no evidence that a crime had been committed.”

Law enforcement officials didn’t find a dead deer, not any evidence of bullets or other possible weapons used, Jepson confirmed.

Hunting in Quigley Canyon Open Space, a 160-acre canyon park with equestrian ranches and trails, falls under “zone D-11,” meaning hunting is permissible on specified seasons and with appropriate licensing under the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which designates zones where hunting is permissible. Currently, for zone D-11, hunting season opens on the second Saturday in October and extends for 30 consecutive days, per Fish and Wildlife.

Its 2020 California deer hunt zone map, shows approximate hunt locations and seasons.

To learn more about hunting opportunities, licensing and permits and places to hunt, visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting.