Sheriffs: Suspect who brandished firearm after possible road rage remains at large

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly brandished a firearm at another person following a possible road rage incident in Canyon Country Friday.

The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. near Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue, according to Sgt. Matt Bangtson with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“One suspect pointed a firearm in the vehicle. (He) was the driver of a silver Nissan Altima,” he said.

At the time, a female informant reported she had accidentally stabbed herself. Bangtson could not confirm whether the incidents were related.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to where the woman was located near Golden Valley Road and Sierra Highway just after 6:30 p.m. Upon their response, the ambulance en route was canceled, according to Fire Department spokeswoman Cheryl Sims.

The suspect who allegedly brandished a black handgun was reported as Black male and remained at large as of Saturday, according to Bangston.