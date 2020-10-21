Stevenson Ranch producer returns to court for sexual-assault allegations

A Grammy-winning producer from Stevenson Ranch who’s charged with more than 15 counts in connection with a sexual assault investigation had his case continued Tuesday, according to a District Attorney’s Office spokesman.

Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, 41, was arrested in August and then charged with: 11 counts of forcible rape; three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury; and two counts each of forcible oral copulation; sodomy by use of force; and false imprisonment by violence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incidents involved at least a half-dozen victims, according to investigators, including an alleged victim from the Santa Clarita Valley, according to court documents obtained from a civil suit against Detail.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. Fisher is set to return to court Dec. 3 to schedule a date for his preliminary hearing, according to Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. At a preliminary hearing, the evidence is presented to a judge who decides if there’s enough evidence to merit a trial.

“On Aug. 5, 2020, Mr. Fisher was arrested by personnel from the Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau,” read an LASD nixle alert at the time of the arrest. “Based on the nature of the allegations, (Special Victims Bureau) detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.”

Fisher is being held in lieu of $6.29 million bail.