Three-vehicle collision results in no injuries

A traffic collision involving three vehicles temporarily stopped traffic on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near the Calgrove Boulevard exit Friday morning.

“Units were on scene at 9:20 (a.m.) and there were three vehicles involved,” said Officer Ramberto Salcido from the California Highway Patrol. “At 9:21, (the) L.A. County Fire (Department) was called because there was a report that one of the cars was on fire.”

Once firefighters arrived, additional units were canceled due to no flames coming from the vehicle, according to Sean Ferguson, inspector with L.A. County Fire.

“Sometimes, when the airbags deploy, smoke can be seen so people assume it’s a fire; but since our unit canceled the additional units, it was probably just minor,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson added no one involved in the collision required transportation to the hospital.

The middle lanes were blocked as a result of the collision, but traffic was being diverted to the lanes around the collision, according to Salcido.