Units respond to dumpster fire in Santa Clarita

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to reports of a dumpster fire on the 25500 block of west Avenue Stanford Monday.

Units were on scene at 2:20 p.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to Leslie Lua, L.A. County Fire Department spokesperson.

There were no reports of the fire spreading to nearby structures, said Lua, but units contacted Southern California Edison in regards to a damaged pole.

It was unclear if the dumpster fire was a result of the damaged pole.