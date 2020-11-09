Back into History: How Native Advertising Appeared

In the past few years, native advertising has been perceived as the “new black” in internet marketing. Among the advertisers, the demand for “native” is growing. A native ad is a useful and essential information aimed at a specific audience. It does not directly promote the product, does not disrupt the user experience, and is delivered in a way that does not interfere with user behavior in a particular channel.

It seems that native ads like those provided on https://evadav.com/ad-formats appeared in the 21st century. However, it is far from the truth. How native ads appeared — read below.

Dawn of the Advertising Era

A classic example of the very first native advertising dates back to the mid-19th century when American blacksmith John Deere published his advice in The Furrow magazine recommending the use of his special plows to help loosen swampy soil. In this way, the founder of “Deere & Company” increased orders for his plows 30 times, founding the international production of tractors and other agricultural equipment.

Early XX Century

In 1915, the American newspaper “Saturday Evening Post” published an article “Payback for Leadership”, which became a model of motivating publications and gained popularity for many decades. The text itself contained the story about the difficult moments of leadership and the mistakes that leaders inevitably make. But in the header of the page, there was the logo of the car manufacturer — Cadillac — which was defeated by Packard Motors in releasing a failed model of the car. A touching article about outstanding deeds saved the reputation of the automobile giant. It is how good native ads work.

In 1933, there was a cartoon about the sailor Popeye, who coped with any difficulties with the help of canned spinach. On the can, there was only the title “Spinach”. But later, American manufacturers found that the cartoon character increased the production of this product in the country by 33%, and this can be considered the most successful placement of native ads in its entire history!

In Social Networks

The emergence of social media and the turn to quality content on the Internet significantly influenced the development of advertising on the Web, including native ads. Social networks and other sites collect information about users and provide it to advertisers in a generalized form for setting up promo campaigns. Online ads have become more accurate (targeted), delivering them to people selected based on gender, age, location, interests, and behavior.

Thus, relevant content with native ads is considered the ideal ad that generates a positive response from users and builds brand loyalty among existing and potential customers. All types of text, photo, and video content are used, and this format is considered by many to be very convenient for consumption.

Brands are launching many types of native ads simultaneously — blogs with links, posts on social networks, reviews from stars and influencers, etc. The forecasts for native ads predict the increase by 20% in the next year and double by 2022. Therefore, we can confidently consider native advertising to be more than a promising direction.