Bella Vida to host Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Feast

Santa Claria senior Maria Chow joins some 400 other seniors in their cars as they do a drive by lunch pick up at the Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, in partnership with the Castaic Lions Club, is hosting a drive-thru feast on Thanksgiving, hoping to allow seniors to join in the holiday celebration safely in the midst of COVID-19.

Seniors are invited to celebrate Thanksgiving Day with a delicious “to go” feast, complete with all the trimmings. 

Meals are set to be distributed during the center’s free daily lunch drive thru, where seniors remain in their cars and drive through the parking lot to pick up their meals. 

Recipients must be 60 years old or older, pre-registered for Senior Center meals and have a reservation, which can be made online or by calling the center. The Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Feast is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Senior Center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road. 

For more information or to register, visit myscvcoa.org or call 661-259-9444.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS