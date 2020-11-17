Bella Vida to host Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Feast

The Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, in partnership with the Castaic Lions Club, is hosting a drive-thru feast on Thanksgiving, hoping to allow seniors to join in the holiday celebration safely in the midst of COVID-19.

Seniors are invited to celebrate Thanksgiving Day with a delicious “to go” feast, complete with all the trimmings.

Meals are set to be distributed during the center’s free daily lunch drive thru, where seniors remain in their cars and drive through the parking lot to pick up their meals.

Recipients must be 60 years old or older, pre-registered for Senior Center meals and have a reservation, which can be made online or by calling the center. The Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Feast is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Senior Center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road.

For more information or to register, visit myscvcoa.org or call 661-259-9444.