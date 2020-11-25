CA-25: Garcia still in the lead by 405 votes

After declaring himself the winner of the 25th Congressional District race last week, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, continued his less-than-1% lead over opponent Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, after a Tuesday vote count update.

The incumbent congressman has received a total of 169,375 votes, or 50.05% of the vote, after county elections officials processed 315 ballots for his tally. Smith’s total marked 168,970 with the addition of 310 ballots (49.94%).

Tuesday’s update comes after Garcia declared victory Friday over Smith, who declined to concede and said the congressman’s call “is wholly inappropriate, and disrespectful of those who have taken the time to vote this year.”

The state’s 21st Senate District election has steadily remained with a vote gap of more than 6,000 votes, with incumbent Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, ahead of challenger Kipp Mueller, who has conceded.

In the race for the SCV Water Agency board of directors Division 3, incumbent BJ Atkins has led the race in which the top two of four candidates will win seats on the board. The gap between the second- and third-place candidates remains slim: Challenger Kathye Armitage held 24.31% of the tally, while incumbent Maria Gutzeit was close behind at 24.13%. Armitage and Gutzeit were separated by only 111 votes.

California has yet to process 199,416 ballots as of Tuesday, which includes 35,340 in L.A. County. The county does not officially release the number of ballots remaining in a particular district, but according to a source familiar with the situation, L.A. County had less than 2,500 ballots left to count for the 25th District as of Friday.

Breakdown of additional races; state and congressional races according to California Secretary of State and local races according to L.A. County, unless otherwise indicated:

25th Congressional District

Mike Garcia (R, incumbent): 50.05%, 169,375.

Christy Smith (D): 49.94%, 168,970.

21st Senate District:

Scott Wilk (R, incumbent): 50.8%, 198,810.

Kipp Mueller (D): 49.2%, 192,688.

27th Senate District

Henry Stern (D, incumbent): 60.1%, 284,529

Houman Salem (R): 39.8%, 188,253.

36th Assembly District

Tom Lackey (R, incumbent): 55.2%, 101,972.

Steve Fox (D): 44.8%, 82,877.

38th Assembly District

Suzette Valladares (R): 76.08%, 149,028.

Lucie Volotzky (R): 23.91%, 46,834.

City Council (top two of nine candidates win)

Cameron Smyth: 31.26%, 56,837.

Jason Gibbs: 16.19%, 29,444.

Kelvin Driscoll: 14.43%, 26,247.

Chris Werthe: 11.09%. 20,169.

TimBen Boydston: 9.74%, 17,705.

Aakash Ahuja: 7.85%, 14,276.

Selina Thomas: 7.44%, 13,536.

Kenneth Dean: 1.51%, 2,747.

Douglas Fraser: 0.48%, 870.

SCV Water Agency (top two in each division win)

Division 1

Gary Martin (incumbent): 32.98%, 19,117.

Beth Braunstein: 26.96%, 15,625.

Karla Waymire: 20.91%, 12,119.

Christine Okamoto: 19.16%, 11,105.

Division 2

Ed Colley (incumbent): 33.94%, 22,677.

Piotr Orzechowski: 30.50%, 20,384.

Valerie Bradford: 19.01%, 12,705.

Anna Kumar: 16.55%, 11,057.

Division 3

BJ Atkins (incumbent): 28.53%, 16,861.

Kathye Armitage: 24.31%, 14,368.

Maria Gutzeit (incumbent): 24.13%, 14,257.

Stacy Fortner: 23.03%, 13,609.

SCV school boards

William S. Hart Union High School District

Trustee Area No. 1

Linda Storli (incumbent): 45.62%, 10,127.

Alyssa Williams: 35.29%, 7,834.

Gordon Kirkpatrick: 19.08%, 4,236.

Trustee Area No. 4

James Webb: 55.47%, 14,178.

Steve Sturgeon (Incumbent): 44.53%, 11,382.

Saugus Union School District

Trustee Area No. 3

Katherine Cooper: 51.48%, 4,751.

Christian Gadbois: 48.52%, 4,477.

Trustee Area No. 4

Matthew Watson: 64.27%, 7,335.

Sage Rafferty: 35.73%, 4,078.

College of the Canyons

Trustee Area No. 2

Edel Alonso (incumbent): 58.93%, 14,037.

Tony Watson: 41.07%, 9,781.

Trustee Area No. 3

Sebastian Cazares: 51.98%. 13,596.

Fred Arnold: 48.02%, 12,559.

Trustee Area No. 4

Michelle Jenkins (incumbent): 50.37%, 13,285.

Jerry Danielsen: 49.63%, 13,088.

L.A. County Measure J