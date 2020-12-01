CA-25: Smith concedes race, Garcia declares himself victor

Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, conceded Monday in the 25th Congressional District race as final L.A. County ballot counts confirmed the reelection of Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita.

Ahead of California’s election certification deadline, Los Angeles County certified its results Monday, locking in several local elections and updating the congressional district race, which was considered among the state’s closest contests.

Monday’s certified results showed that, combined with tallies from Ventura County’s portion of the 25th District, Garcia had pulled in 169,625 votes, or 50.05%, and Smith had received 169,286 (49.94%) — a difference that had drawn closer from a gap of 405 last week to 339 votes.

The assemblywoman said Monday she would not be able to close the razor-thin gap.

“With final votes counted in this race, it’s clear we will not be able to close the 339-vote gap,” she said, “This is not the end result we fought for, but I am proud of the strong, grassroots campaign we ran.”

Garcia, who had declared victory on Nov. 20, also issued a prepared statement on Monday after Smith’s statement, declaring himself once again as the victor.

“I am once again honored to represent CA-25 during this pivotal time in our country’s history,” he said. “I remain committed to protecting the Constitution, fighting for the longevity of our nation and ensuring we invest in our public’s safety and our collective national security.”

Smith also welcomed Assemblywoman-elect Suzette Valladares for a transition meeting and issued a prepared statement thanking her staff and constituents for the opportunity to serve the 38th District.

“It has been an immense privilege to serve the communities of the 38th Assembly District for the last two years,” she said, in part. “In our time in office I authored 10 bills that were signed into law and co-authored over a dozen others. These measures expanded educational opportunities, wildfire protections, homeowner protections, crime victim’s compensation, college savings opportunities, workers’ rights, small business rights and environmental safeguards.”

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has until Dec. 11 to certify the elections within the state. Ventura and San Bernardino counties are expected to certify their election results Tuesday.