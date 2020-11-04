City Council 2020: Smyth, Driscoll and Gibbs in lead

The city of Santa Clarita has faced an unprecedented number of challenges over the past year: wildfires, a deadly high school shooting, civil unrest and an ongoing global health crisis.

Nine candidates in the race to fill two seats in the City Council have used their platforms, modified along the way to adjust to COVID-19 health protocols, to offer solutions for what they believe can help local residents recover from these and any possible, future incidents.

Early returns Tuesday, as of 8:50 p.m. from Los Angeles County, showed the top three runners were incumbent Mayor Cameron Smyth with 29.38% of the vote or 30,4076 votes; Kelvin Driscoll, a program director for the L.A. County Department of Public Social Services, with 16.79% (17,418); followed by Jason Gibbs, deputy director of West Coast Operations for GP Strategies Corp, with 13.16% (13,646).

After all the remaining votes are counted, the top two candidates will emerge as winners.

Candidates who followed in early returns:

Chris Werthe, an Army reservist and engineer: 12.97% (13,451).

TimBen Boydston, Canyon Guild Theatre Guild executive director: 9.95% (10,324).

Dr. Aakash Ahuja, a board-certified psychiatrist: 8.26% (8,572).

Selina Thomas, owner of a locally based HR consulting business: 7.40% (7,673).

Ken Dean, an Advocates of Santa Clarita member: 1.62% (1,682).

Douglas Fraser, a Canyon Country Advisory Committee member: 0.46% (475).

The seats held by Smyth and longtime Councilman Bob Kellar are up for election. In July, Kellar confirmed that after serving the city for more than 19 years, he would not run again.

Throughout their campaigns, challengers in the run tackled some of the most current, pressing issues facing Santa Clarita, including economic recovery from the pandemic, whether they would change the city’s funding level for the Sheriff’s Department, whether they supported the establishment of a local health department, homelessness, housing and whether they believed the city is systemically racist.

Additional information will be added as ballot tallies continue to be added.