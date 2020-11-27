COC celebrates opening of multicultural center

College of the Canyons is hosting a virtual event to celebrate the “soft opening” of the Multicultural Center via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The Multicultural Center was created to act as a space on campus where students of historically marginalized groups can study and socialize. The goal of the center is to increase diversity, inclusion and equity throughout the college.

“This soft virtual opening is extremely significant, because it brings us one step closer to having a physical space where inclusion and diversity can live, flourish and impact student life at College of the Canyons for years to come,” Flavio Medina-Martin, director of diversity and inclusion at COC, said in a press release. “We invite our students and our campus community to participate, listen and learn the various perspectives and life experiences of our campus life.”

Martin added that creating a space at the college that encourages multicultural empowerment has been discussed for years. College officials said the new center will also reflect the diverse study body.

The opening of the center will take place over the course of the entire day and will include a ribbon cutting with COC Chancellor Dianne Van Hook, discussions regarding the mission of the center and an open mic session to conclude the opening.

“By showcasing a rich variety of thought and perspectives, the Multicultural Center will create new possibilities for dialog and provide a place that offers appreciation, care and compassion to our students,” Van Hook said in a press release. “The welcoming environment will enable students to find their voice, realize their potential, and make their own unique contributions to fostering the inclusivity and togetherness that mark our campus culture.”

The Multicultural Center was proposed by employees of the Leadership Education in Action Program, which is the college’s development program that encourages the campus community to launch new programs and services in the college.



The opening of the Multicultural Center begins at 10 a.m. Monday and can be viewed via Zoom. For more information about the center and the Zoom meeting ID, visit the college’s website at https://bit.ly/3q8UMDi.