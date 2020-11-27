Collision temporarily impacts traffic on Highway 14

A two-vehicle traffic collision temporarily impacted traffic on the northbound side of Highway 14 near the Newhall Avenue exit Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

“There were two vehicles involved and the squad was canceled, no one was transported to the hospital,” said Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The call of the collision was reported to officials shortly after 10:30 a.m., and temporarily blocked traffic in the No. 1 lane, according to the CHP traffic log. Officer Moises Marroquin with CHP said the road was cleared and there was no lane blockage as of 11:05 a.m.