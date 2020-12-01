Coroner identifies Oxnard man as ‘Wipeout’ contestant who died during production

The contestant who died after completing an obstacle course during production of the game show “Wipeout” in Santa Clarita has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Paredes, of Oxnard, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Paredes was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:51 p.m. on Nov. 19, a day after filming the show, and his cause of death is pending additional investigation, according to Coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani.

A source close to the reality competition show production, who asked not to be identified as they were unauthorized to speak on the matter, confirmed Paredes had completed the obstacle course before seeking medical attention. Medical staff on site then aided the man before paramedics arrived on the scene.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time,” read a statement from the production company, Endemol Shine North America.

TBS network, which airs the series, also issued a statement: “We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family.”

The show paused production following the incident and is expected to resume filming this week, according to the Santa Clarita Film Office.

The game show, which first ran with ABC in 2008, has filmed at Sable Ranch on Sand Canyon Road over the years.

Signal Staff Writer Tammy Murga contributed to this report.