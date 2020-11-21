COVID-19: positivity rate nearly doubles in three weeks

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported a 7.3% positivity rate during a press briefing Friday, which is up from 3.9% reported at the beginning of the month.

“This is a serious situation,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “We’re seeing a faster increase than we saw in the summer, and it’s continuing to increase.” Ferrer encouraged the community to modify Thanksgiving plans in order to mitigate community transmission of the virus.

The updated health officer order issued by Public Health was set to go into effect Friday night, stating non-essential business operations and gatherings must stop between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The health order was updated after county officials said they reported the largest cases in a single day Thursday, which amounted to over 5,000. Restaurants must close in-person dining after 10 p.m., but can still deliver or have patrons order takeout.

Public Health reported the following updated figures Friday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 4,272

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 357,451

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 35

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,396

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,298; 27% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 18: 20, with 348 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

Updated numbers for the Santa Clarita Valley were not released by Public Health Friday.