COVID-19: Public health reports 2,795 cases countywide, 91 in SCV

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 figures Monday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 2,795

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 342,343

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 6

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,275

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,049.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 11: 16, with 328 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 91, 60 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 8,341

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 79.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 5,194

Unincorporated – Acton: 99

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 54

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 12

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 192

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,269 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 9

Unincorporated – Newhall: 30

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 44

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 12

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 247

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 112

Unincorporated – Valencia: 57



