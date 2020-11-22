COVID-19: Public Health reports 4,522 new cases, 115 in SCV

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials reported 4,522 new COVID-19 diagnoses over the last 24 hours Saturday, urging residents to stay at home as much as possible over the next few weeks. The county tallied more than 17,700 new cases in the last four days:

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 361,869

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 34

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,429

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,391; 26% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 18: 20, with 348 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

Friday’s updated numbers for the Santa Clarita Valley were released after press time, but showed that the SCV had 118 new cases. The city of Santa Clarita and Castaic made up most of the total with 88 and 20 new cases, respectively.

COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 115, of which 88 came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 8,857

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Nov. 18: 80

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 5,599

Unincorporated – Acton: 101

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 57

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 16

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 204

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,331 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 10

Unincorporated – Newhall: 31

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 46

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 12

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 266

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 115

Unincorporated – Valencia: 59

