Deputies arrest man on suspicion of public self-gratification

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a suspicious man watching kids in a Valencia pool Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 24000 block of Village Circle Drive around 3:25 p.m., regarding a report of a 55-year-old man “seen standing among the bushes next to the fence of the pool looking into the pool area for approximately 20 minutes with his phone in one hand and with his other hand in his pants, possibly pleasuring himself,” according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“The suspect was detained by deputies and positively identified by a victim,” Arriaga added. “The suspect was arrested and booked for disorderly conduct.”

The suspect is believed to be a transient who lives in the Santa Clarita area, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online.

He was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Monday and released 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, after a scheduled court appearance. The outcome of his court proceeding was not immediately available.