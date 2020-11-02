First responders called to solo-vehicle rollover on Highway 14

First responders were called to the scene of a solo-vehicle rollover traffic collision on Highway 14 in Agua Dulce Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the crash on northbound Highway 14 at Agua Dulce Canyon Road just after 1:15 p.m., according to Supervisor Marvin Lim.

“It came in as a traffic collision, (with) persons trapped, but they got on (the) scene and reported no one was trapped,” Lim said around 1:30 p.m. “No reported injuries so far, and no transports just yet.”

First responders respond to the scene of a solo-vehicle rollover traffic collision on Highway 14 in Agua Dulce Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the scene, shutting down the Agua Dulce Canyon Road offramp due to rocks and debris in the roadway, according to Officer Peter Nicholson of the CHP Traffic Management Office.

“There’s numerous baseball-sized rocks in the road,” Nicholson added.

One patient was then transported to a local hospital shortly after the crash, according to L.A. County Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua.

CHP units at the scene also attended to a dog named Rocko, who they rescued from the vehicle and did not appear to be injured as a result of the collision.