Hart board to discuss temporary transfer of AOC students

The William S. Hart Union High School District board of trustees will discuss a temporary transfer of Academy of the Canyon’s students and appoint new principals for two school sites during Wednesday’s board meeting.

Superintendent Mike Kuhlman is expected to discuss with the board the option of temporarily transferring students to Castaic High School’s campus for the spring semester, if the county allows campuses to reopen.

“College of the Canyons has committed to be a closed, virtual learning campus for the remainder of the school year,” said Dave Caldwell, Hart district spokesperson. “Since Academy of the Canyons is on COC’s campus, we’d need somewhere for the students to go.”

Students will only return to campus if allowed to do so by the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, which is currently only accepting reopening waivers for students in TK-2 grade.

Caldwell said this is just a temporary move so AOC students will have a proper classroom setting if a hybrid model of learning, which is half in-school and half at-home, is approved by the county during the spring semester.

“This is just in case the district is able to do blended learning. The students would need a cafeteria and computer labs, things like that,” Caldwell said.

The board will also be presented with two candidates for principal positions at Academy of the Canyons and Jereann Bowman High School.

It was unknown before the meeting who the candidates would be, according to Caldwell, but the position of principal at AOC became available when former principal Pete Getz accepted a position as principal at Valencia High School last month.

The former principal at Bowman High School, Eran Zeevi, stepped down as principal to take a position outside of the Hart district.



The board meeting will be held virtually Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/LoTXFi32eko.