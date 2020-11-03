‘Java with the J-Team’ returns for another virtual discussion

Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Juvenile Intervention Team, or J-Team, are inviting the community to come have a cup of coffee with them virtually during another “Java with the J-Team” discussion Thursday.

The event is set to give community members a chance to learn from detectives, deputies and an intervention specialist from the J-Team as they discuss the current trends that they are seeing regarding local teens and drug use.

The J-Team works to raise awareness on the increase in drug use and abuse in the SCV, aimed at breaking the cycle of drug abuse in juvenile narcotic offenders but also extending their help to young adults struggling with addiction, as well.

Community members can join in on an informal discussion about drug use, recognizing the signs, current trends, resources and how the team is working to help individuals combat addiction.

The “Java with the J-Team” event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday on Facebook live. Any questions community members have can be emailed to [email protected].