L.A. County continues to see more than 2K COVID-19 cases, SCV sees death

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 figures Sunday, which marked the fourth consecutive day of new cases over 2,000, as one additional death was reported in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the death toll to 77:
Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 2,238
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 322,207
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 2
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,172
Hospitalizations countywide: 851; 29% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 4: 13, with 315 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 43, 35 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 7,751
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 77
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 4,733
Unincorporated – Acton: 92
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 43
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 179
Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,222 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 6
Unincorporated – Newhall: 29
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 2
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7
Unincorporated – Saugus: 39
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 12
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 218
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 106
Unincorporated – Valencia: 53
