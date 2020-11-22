L.A. County COVID-19 cases remain high

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials released the following updated statistics Sunday, with one additional death being reported in the Santa Clarita Valley, bringing the local death toll to 81:

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 2,718

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 364,520

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 9

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,438

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,401; 26% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 18: 20, with 348 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 54, of which 49 came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 8,911

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Nov. 18: 81

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 5,648

Unincorporated – Acton: 101

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 56

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 16

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 205

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,332 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 10

Unincorporated – Newhall: 31

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 46

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 12

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 268

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 117

Unincorporated – Valencia: 59

