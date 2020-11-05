L.A. County metrics remain in state’s most restrictive tier

The California Department of Public Health released its updated metrics Wednesday, with Los Angeles County’s figures once again increasing, keeping it in the state’s most restrictive tier.

Though L.A. County’s positivity rate is 4%, which meets the qualifications, its case rate is significantly above the threshold at 12.5 per 100,000 residents — an increase in 1.5 from last week — and its adjusted case rate is 7.5, which is adjusted depending on the county’s testing volume, according to the state data based on results from the week ending Oct. 24.

This increase coincides with the backlog seen by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health a couple of weeks ago due to technical issues with its data reporting systems.

In order to move into Tier 2, which would allow for more reopenings, a county’s case rate must be at or below seven new diagnoses per 100,000 residents per day, with a testing positivity rate of 5% to 8%. Counties must continue to meet these metrics for two consecutive weeks before moving into this tier.

Public Health also reported 1,843 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which is the highest number of new cases not associated with a backlog reported since late-August, as well as a slight increase in the number of hospitalizations.

Public Health also released the following updated COVID-19 figures Wednesday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,843

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 313,562

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 22

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,117

Hospitalizations countywide: 817; 29% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 4: 13, with 315 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 56, 51 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 7,541

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 76

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 4,569

Unincorporated – Acton: 87

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 38

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 177

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,207 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 5

Unincorporated – Newhall: 27

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 39

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 206

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 104

Unincorporated – Valencia: 53

