L.A. County reports more than 5K COVID-19 cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released updated COVID-19 figures Thursday reporting more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases, the highest number of daily cases since the onset of the pandemic.

“We’re now seeing a much more rapid surge in cases than we saw in the summer,” L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said during Thursday’s media briefing. “With yesterday’s and today’s case counts, our two-day average of daily new cases is around 4,500 cases. … At this point, no one should be still underestimating the spread of this virus, nor should anyone be questioning the actions we still need to slow the spread and lessen its impact on our collective health and our local economy.”

The health officer order is expected to be amended and new restrictions, including the mandatory closure of all non-essential businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., are set to be effective Friday, but if these increases in figures continue at this rate, L.A. County could be at risk of additional restrictions, including the closure of dine-in services at restaurants and possibly a curfew.

If the county’s five-day average in COVID-19 cases becomes 4,000 or more, or hospitalizations reach more than 1,750 per day, the county is expected to revise the health officer order to prohibit outdoor and indoor dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars, with these businesses only able to offer pickup and delivery.

Then, if the five-day average of cases in the county reaches 4,500 or more or hospitalizations are more than 2,000 per day, a “Safer at Home” order is expected to be instituted for three weeks, which would only allow essential workers and those securing essential services to leave their homes, along with mandating a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, with essential workers exempt.

Public Health reported the following updated figures Thursday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 5,031

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 353,232

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 29

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,363

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,238; 28% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 18: 20, with 348 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: To be updated Thursday afternoon.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of Nov. 18: 8,481

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Nov. 18: 80

