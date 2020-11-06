L.A. County sees more than 2K COVID-19 cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 figures Thursday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 2,065

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 315,564

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 25

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,140

Hospitalizations countywide: 825; 29% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 4: 13, with 315 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 45, 35 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 7,586

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 76

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 4,604

Unincorporated – Acton: 87

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 40

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 10

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 177

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,211 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 6

Unincorporated – Newhall: 27

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 39

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 11

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 207

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 106

Unincorporated – Valencia: 53

