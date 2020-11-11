Man arrested on suspicion of rape after attack in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Burbank man on suspicion of burglary, rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object after an alleged assault in Canyon Country.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit believe the suspect, who previously was in a relationship with the victim, forced his way into the residence on Poppy Meadow Street in Canyon Country at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday. 

“He got into a struggle with another male inside the residence,” according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Special Victims Unit. ”During the struggle with the suspect, (the friend) fled the location … the suspect then sexually assaulted the victim.

“After he sexually assaulted the victim, he fled the location and was located nearby, by responding deputies, inside a vehicle,” Hudson said.

Gabriel Diazrueda, 26, of Burbank, is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

His case has not yet been presented to the District Attorney’s Office, according to investigators.

