More than 600K votes remain outstanding in L.A. County

More than 600,000 votes remain outstanding in Los Angeles County, registar officials announced Wednesday.

The preliminary estimate of outstanding ballots to be processed in the presidential general election marked 618,200, which include 520,000 vote-by-mail ballots, 87,000 conditional voter registration ballots, 2,000 provisional and 9,200 those that have write-ins, are damaged, need to be remade, or require further review, according to county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan.

The county registrar offered an update Wednesday afternoon that included 195,971 vote-by-mail ballots processed since election night, and consisted of ballots received on Sunday, Nov. 1, via the various drop-off methods. The county’s total election results count is now 3.38 million, which is 59.24% of eligible county voters.

California is expected to issue its first unprocessed ballots report, “which is a compilation of estimates from county elections offices,” by the end of the day Thursday, according to state registrar spokesperson Sam Mahood.

In L.A. County, the Registrar-Recorder’s office will continue to accept vote-by-mail ballots that are postmarked by election day and received through Friday, Nov. 20, officials said.

The second results update is expected to be released Thursday. To view the schedule of election results updates, visit Canvass Update Schedule.