Multi-vehicle crash prompts SigAlert SB 5 near Newhall Pass

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal.
A four-vehicle traffic collision in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, near the Newhall Pass, left drivers with minor injuries and snarled traffic, blocking most freeway lanes. 

Los Angeles County and city firefighters received reports of a multivehicle crash on Interstate 5, north of Roxford Street at around 8:57 a.m., according to Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department. 

Those involved suffered only minor injuries and two people were taken to the hospital, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Zachary Emmons. 

“There were two patients transported to Holy Cross with minor injuries,” he said, adding that no further information on the condition of the patients was available. 

The collision prompted a temporary SigAlert that had all southbound lanes of the 5 freeway blocked except the carpool lane. Traffic appeared to have backed up to State Route 14. The alert was cleared just before 10:30 a.m.

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

