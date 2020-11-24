Nephew pleads not guilty to murder charge in uncle’s disappearance

A man accused of killing his uncle pleaded not guilty in court Friday, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Cierzan, 24, was arrested July 31 on suspicion of murder. Homicide detectives believe Daniel Cierzan is responsible for the disappearance of William Cierzan, who went missing on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

The city of Santa Clarita and an anonymous source are offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the apprehension and/or conviction of the person(s) responsible for the disappearance of William Cierzan, which has yet to be claimed.

Homicide detectives reported at the time of Daniel Cierzan’s arrest that William Cierzan’s whereabouts were unknown.

Detective Ralph Hernandez told The Signal at the time of the disappearance that blood found in the Cierzan home during the investigation was determined to be Will’s. Investigators also said they suspected an assault occurred.

Daniel Cierzan was with William at the time of his disappearance because the two were very close, said Will’s older sister Andrea Peck, noting that Will was excited about upcoming plans he was making for a 21st birthday celebration on his nephew’s behalf.

William Cierzan was working at Six Flags Magic Mountain at the time of his disappearance.

Daniel Cierzan is due back in court Jan. 21 to set a date for his preliminary hearing. A preliminary hearing is when the evidence is presented to a judge who decides if there’s enough to merit a trial.

Daniel Cierzan is being held at Men’s Central Jail in lieu of $2 million bail.