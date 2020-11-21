One in custody after pursuit on Highway 14

One person was placed into custody Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, following a brief pursuit with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies in the northbound lanes of Highway 14.

The pursuit on the 14 freeway ensued shortly before 11:30 a.m. and involved a white Mazda Miata, which was later found abandoned near Placerita Canyon Road, according to Sgt. Guillermo Martinez with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responding to the scene conducted an investigation and searched the area after finding no driver, law enforcement officials confirmed.

Ultimately, deputies were able to find and arrest a suspect, according to officials.

“There’s one in custody,” said Martinez.

No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit.