Optimists give kids ‘Superhero’ treatment

News release

Approximately 750 children of the Santa Clarita Valley, Palmdale and Lancaster were treated to Halloween gifts of “Superhero” capes, masks and stickers from the Santa Clarita Optimist Foundation and Canyon Country Optimist Club.

The elementary school-age children of underserved families received the Halloween Superhero gifts via a donation given by A Royal Suite Home Furnishings.

The children participate in a variety of programs and activities, including the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Val Verde Youth Activities League, the city of Santa Clarita’s Newhall Community Center and Canyon Country Community Center, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer, the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, the Boys and Girls Club of Antelope Valley, the First Steps Program at Palmdale School District’s Ocotillo Elementary School, and the Single Mothers Outreach of Santa Clarita.

“During these challenging times that have disrupted how families with children play, school and celebrate, we hope that these gifts will bring smiles to children’s faces during this Halloween weekend,” said Susan Russell, a club and foundation member.