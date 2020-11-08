Robert Lamoureux | Dealing with cracks in a fiberglass tub

Question No. 1

Robert,

Although I think the black smudges (my wife calls them small cracks) around our shower drain are insignificant, my wife is a fastidious housekeeper and would like to get rid of them. We find that replacing the shower pan is very expensive, so I’m asking if you have any suggestions and, if so, what kind of fix-it person would do the job. I’m too old to get on my hands and knees to do anything about this personally. I’m attaching two pictures. (The colors on the metal are mostly from the flash; the drain cover is actually in good shape.) And finally, is there any downside to ignoring this? Thanks!

— Lowell K.

Answer No. 1

Lowell,

I reviewed the photos you submitted — this is obviously a fiberglass tub. What you could do is have an overlay system installed to the tub and it will look like new. One recommendation I have is Cerma Coat. They will totally restore your tub. The only downfall, if it could be considered a downfall, is that you have to be careful not to scratch the new surface with cleaning products. The company will tell you what not to use and how best to care for the new surface. Best of luck.

— Robert

Question No. 2

Hi Robert,

I live in Canyon Country and a couple months ago I had a new garage door motor installed. I’ve always been able to push the garage door button from the inside and walk out before it closes, but with the new install there are now sensors that detect my presence and will trigger the door to go back up instead of continuing to close. This means that I have to “jump over,” if you will, the area of the sensor, and being elderly it is becoming dangerous. How can I override this — is there a way to take those apart and not have them active?

— Gary

Answer No. 2

Gary,

Unfortunately not, this is all part of an ERD system (electronic reversing device), which is designed for safety. In this case, it senses the presence of either a person or object and prevents the door from closing on it. This can save lives, especially of children and pets, and it is important that the function be operable. What you can do to help with your safety is to install an electronic key pad to the exterior of your garage, which will allow you to manually close and open the door with a code, from the exterior. These are sold at the big-box stores and are designed for this reason, so people can operate the door opening and closing, from the exterior. If you are handy then installation isn’t difficult, but if you need assistance it is a quick process so even a handyman can do this work if they are skilled enough. I highly recommend this for your needs. Best of luck.

— Robert

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected]