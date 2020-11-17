‘Ruby Jubilee’ annual Holiday Home Tour and Preview Gala set for first week of December

News release

Celebrating its 40th year, the annual Holiday Home Tour is set to ring in the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 5, with a special Preview Gala on the evening of Friday, Dec. 4.

“This year has been challenging for all, but traditions are important. Our creative volunteers have designed a fabulous virtual event so that the Home Tour can celebrate its Ruby Jubilee in style, while raising vital funds for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Enjoy the Holiday Home Tour from the comfort of your own home!” said Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “Thank you also to our gracious homeowners who generously allow us to feature their lovely homes.”

This year’s event will take place virtually and will feature two beautifully decorated Santa Clarita Valley homes. Local designer Polly Behmlander is presenting a “Modern Winter Wonderland” with a color palette using metallics, blues, soft whites and frosted greens. Decorator Debbie Porter is presenting “The Heart of the Home” with warm traditional colors of reds and golds.

Saturday’s virtual Home Tour tickets are available for $25, and provide access to the virtual tour of the two homes. The Gala’s tickets are $100 and include a gourmet meal from Salt Creek Grille, a special preview of the two homes, exclusive video content, and access to a premium raffle drawing. Tickets are available at henrymayogiving.com. All proceeds from Holiday Home Tour benefit the Center for Women and Newborns at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation thanks Southern California Real Estate Management Inc., Holly Hanlin, and the Teri Hughes-Fox Family Foundation for their sponsorship of the event.

Hosted by the Holiday Home Tour League, this annual event has raised more than $1 million for the Center for Women and Newborns at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit henrymayogiving.com or call 661.200.1200.