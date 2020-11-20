Saugus High sub accused of sexual assault due back for hearing

A substitute math teacher at Saugus High School who was charged with 18 criminal counts in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a student returned to court on Friday.

David Cornish, 28, stands accused of “oral copulation with a minor, lewd acts with a child, penetration with a foreign object and two counts dealing with sexually inappropriate messages over the internet,” according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit.

The victim’s mother became aware of the abuse, and then contacted the authorities, according to Hudson.

Cornish was initially arrested on a pair of charges. As Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives began to investigate, they learned the abuse continued for about a month, Hudson said.

William S. Hart Union High School District officials said they suspended Cornish upon learning of the allegations.

He’s due back in court in January to set a date for his preliminary hearing. At the preliminary hearing, the evidence is presented, and a judge decides whether there’s enough for trial.

Cornish is being held in lieu of $1,075,000 bail at Men’s Central Jail.