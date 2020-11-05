School board vote totals updated

Ballot totals were updated Wednesday in the races to determine the future of school boards in two Santa Clarita Valley school districts, as L.A. County continues to update vote counts.

In the William S. Hart Union High School District, board President Linda Storli is working to stave off two challengers to her seat in Trustee Area No. 1.

Storli had 8,471 (45.55%) votes, ahead of challengers Alyssa Williams and Gordon Kirkpatrick, 6,635 (35.68%) and 3,491 (18.77%), respectively.

In the Hart district’s Area No. 4, incumbent Steve Sturgeon remained behind challenger James Webb on Wednesday, with Webb holding 11,255 (54.42%) of the votes to Strugeon’s 9,425 (45.58%).

In the Saugus Union School District, two races are being held for Trustee Areas No. 3 and 4.

In Area No. 3, Katherine Cooper was beating Christian Gadbois with 4,023 (51.89%) votes to Gadbois’ 3,730 (48.11%). In Area No. 4, Matthew Watson was leading with 6,012 (63.77%) votes over Sage Rafferty, who held 3,416 (36.23%) of the votes.