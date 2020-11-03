SCV pastor announces release of new book, ‘Calling Fathers To Arise’

News release

James Rene, executive pastor of Higher Vision Church in Valencia, has announced the release of his debut book, “Calling Fathers To Arise!: Knowing God As Father and Becoming a Godly and Spiritual Father Like Him,” on Amazon.

A rallying cry to restore hope, healing and purpose to the fatherless around the world, “Calling Fathers To Arise” serves as a call for men to become what God created them to be — godly fathers at home and spiritual fathers to the spiritual fatherless in church families and communities.

Rene brings lifelong experience ministering across the United States and overseas in more than 20 nations to this project.

Recognizing the perils of a fatherless world, Rene set out to create an all-inclusive resource that targets the root cause of this pressing societal problem, personal crisis and catalyst for family breakdown. “Calling Fathers To Arise” is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.