SCV school board preliminary election results

Early results showed Katherine Cooper and Matthew Watson in the lead for seats on the Saugus Union School District board Tuesday night, while incumbent Linda Storli and James Webb led for seats on the William S. Hart Union High School District board, according to preliminary election returns.

It was too early to call any of the races Tuesday night, as vote center and additional mail-in ballots remained to be counted.

Saugus Union School District

Two seats were up for election in the Saugus Union School District. Cooper was leading Tuesday night for Trustee Area No. 3 and Watson led for Trustee Area No. 4.

Cooper was leading opponent Christian Gadbois with 58% (3,088) of the votes tallied as of 8:45 p.m. and Watson was leading Sage Rafferty with 66% (4,147) of the early votes.

William S. Hart Union High School District

Board President Linda Storli was leading in her effort to keep her seat representing Trustee Area No. 1, while Webb held a lead for Trustee Area No. 4 of the Hart district.

“I’m very hopeful, and I’m very excited,” said Webb. “I know we’re still early with the results and we want to make sure we get every vote counted and hear all the voices in Santa Clarita.”

Storli ran against two candidates, Alyssa Williams and Gordon Kirkpatrick, and was leading with 44% (5,387) of the votes counted as of this report. Webb ran against incumbent Steve Sturgeon and was leading with 60% (8,308) of the early vote tallies.

“I’ve worked hard these last five years as a board member and the past year as (the) board president,” said Storli. “We’ve been putting out fires and moving forward even though it’s been a hard year. I don’t want to assume anything but I think I may have pulled this off. I’m keeping my fingers crossed.”

The elections for board members in the Newhall, Castaic Union and Sulphur Springs Union school districts were canceled by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Aug. 12 due to candidates running unopposed.

Steve Doyle, Castaic Union School District superintendent, acknowledged two candidates during the Aug. 13 board meeting: Fred Malcomb and Janene Maxon will be on the board of trustees as they were the only people running for each available seat.

Catherine Kawaguchi, superintendent for the Sulphur Springs Union School District, confirmed that, per the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder’s Office records, no one filed to run for the three seats available for the SSUSD board.

This resulted in the registrar cancelling the November election for trustee areas Nos. 1, 2 and 3. This means that Shelley Weinstein (Area No. 1); Denis DeFigueiredo (Area No. 2); and Paola Jellings (Area No. 3) all are expected to remain on the board. Jellings’ term is for two years, as she is filling a seat that was vacated by Martinez Gerson.

Numbers are preliminary counts done by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and will be updated as new information becomes available.