Buildings evacuated after report of bomb threat in Canyon Country

Businesses in a strip mall in Canyon Country were evacuated Wednesday as Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a bomb threat.

“We’re responding to a business on the 16400 block of Delone Street in Canyon Country and are investigating suspicious activity,” SCV Sheriff’s Station Spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arraiga said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene of a strip mall, confirming it was first reported as a bomb threat, just before 1 p.m., according to Supervisor Marvin Lim.

We received a report of a bomb threat at a business on the 16400 block of Delone Street in Canyon Country. Deputies, along with LA County Fire are currently investigating. The business has been evacuated. Please stay clear of the area during the investigation. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 18, 2020

“Evacuations are in progress,” Lim said at 1:15 p.m. “They’re on (the) scene with the sheriff, and it looks like (the) sheriff (deputies) are going to take the lead.”

As of 1:30 p.m., fire personnel were on standby, awaiting the arrival of a bomb-detection dog, Lim added.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials advised the public to stay clear of the area during the investigation.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.