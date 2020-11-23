Shopping local for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday

While supporting local businesses is an important facet of any community, this holiday season in particular, SCV merchants will be looking to rebound from a difficult year for sales in most industries, which usually see a boost this time of year.

From Black Friday to Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, local shops in the Santa Clarita Valley are already rolling out deals or specialty items to gift to those on your shopping list this year.

And one way to double down on your support for small businesses is to post a shoutout on social media, which can ultimately attract more shoppers their way.

“We know 88% of U.S. consumers feel a personal commitment to support small businesses in the wake of the pandemic,” Elizabeth Rutledge, chief marketing officer of American Express said in a prepared statement. “Whether online, curbside, or safely in store, we’re reminding consumers that they can help make an impact by shopping small and sharing their favorite small businesses on social media all holiday season long.”

A “shop-small” impact study by American Express released Nov. 17 showed that endorsements of small businesses on social media could equate to about $197 billion for the nation’s economy.

“Beyond that, perceived value, positive social media mentions can go even further this year, as 89% of consumers say they are more likely to shop at a small business that friends or peers have recommended,” read a news release from American Express, which created Small Business Saturday as a campaign in 2010 to help small merchants get more customers.

Custom cookies

Take Sprinkled, for example. Santa Clarita resident and owner Hannah Hall creates handmade, custom sugar cookies. This Thanksgiving, she’s taking presale orders with local pick-up options.

Her cookies range from personalized pumpkin plaques and wreaths and DIY kits, which have become one of her bestsellers, as they’re fitting for both children and adults.

“I thought about the DIY cookie kits prior to COVID and now with the pandemic, I thought, ‘I have to launch them.’” she said, adding that including the kits on her menu has helped, as she’s had to cancel some services.

Sprinkled, which sells homemade custom sugar cookies, is offering DYI cookie kits this Thanksgiving. Courtesy of Hall

“I started my business in February of 2019, and it started out of my childhood passion for baking. I saw a real potential for selling them after I decided to whip up a dozen cookies for my family two years ago and I realized I had re-sparked that passion,” said Hall. “I’ve been able to grow my local customer base and had even extended to having cookie classes and popups at other small businesses, but now with COVID, I can’t.”

Support from local shoppers this holiday will go a long way, she said.

“You can always go to the big brand names, they’re never really going to go away,” said Hall. “But they’re not going through the same effects small businesses have experienced and when you shop local you get something more unique. It’s special and valuable because a lot of time goes into whatever it is that you’re buying.”

Sprinkled is offering local pickups Sunday, Nov. 22 and 23 from 2-3 p.m. To order and receive the pickup location, visit sprinkledcookies.com.

Soapish

Amid the pandemic, you can’t have enough soap and washes available at home or on-the-go. Soapish in Newhall, which offers handcrafted bar soaps, oils, lip balms and lotions, has the aesthetic and au naturale nailed down in each item, perfect for gifts.

“Everybody needs soaps, especially these days,” said Soapish owner Tania Vivian. “We have holiday bath bombs, holiday soaps, towels and several things to decorate homes.”

Some items already listed online include soy wax candles with scents such as bourbon vanilla, cinnamon roll and coastal pine, as well as bar soaps with plant-based oils and butter that give off hints of cinnamon chai, black amber and vanilla.

Owner, Tania Vivian cuts a holly and berries soap loaf into bars at Soapish Hand crafted Bath & Beauty in Newhall on November 13, 2018. Dan Watson/The Signal

For those that are not sure what to give someone, Vivian recommends Soapish’s custom or pre-made gift boxes.

Much like Hill, Vivian said supporting local businesses is especially crucial.

“I don’t know of any small business that isn’t struggling,” she said. “The holidays will be a determining factor for many so it’s important and really special when customers stop by.”

Soapish is located at 24353 Main St. and currently not offering testers due to COVID-19 safety measures. For hours, online orders and additional information, visit soapish.com or call 661-753-3540.

The Open Book Canyon Country

Another local shop encouraging customers to consider small businesses during their holiday shopping sprees is The Open Book Canyon Country, according to Jenna Golden, assistant manager.

“Supporting small businesses, especially this year, is a way to show your love for the community,” she said. “We support other small businesses, too. If we don’t carry something in our store we are constantly referring them to other local businesses.”

Manager Diane Roach prepares for a limited reopen for curbside pick at The Open Book store in Canyon Country on Friday, May 08, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal Dan Watson/The Signal

The book store, which has implemented health measures such as limiting capacity, conducting temperature checks and offering gloves, is set to offer 50% off deals storewide on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, in addition to discounts it has been offering on featured sections, said Golden.

For additional information, visit https://theopenbook.biz or call 661-255-1400.