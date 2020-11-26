SoCal Edison power shutoffs affect SCV

Power shutoffs commenced Thanksgiving Day in the Santa Clarita Valley, affecting Southern California Edison customers located in the eastern portions of the valley.

The utility had issued warnings of public safety power shutoffs, or PSPS, ahead of the holiday weekend due to high winds and fire danger across the region.

SoCal Edison’s online map of impacted areas indicated parts of Agua Dulce and Canyon Country had their power shut off with an estimated restoration time of 3 p.m. Saturday. Communities impacted include portions of ZIP codes 91390, 93510 and 91387.

A community crew vehicle is expected to be available for those affected from noon to 10 p.m. at 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Rd. to provide power shutoff information, light snacks, water, small resiliency devices and personal protective equipment.

“Estimates will be updated as weather conditions improve,” SCE said on its website.

As of 9:20 a.m. Thursday, no other areas in the SCV appeared to have had power shutoffs, however, areas located mostly east of the SCV remain under consideration. In Los Angeles County, approximately 209 customers of the 87,863 who are under consideration had their power cut out, according to the utility’s website.

The warnings come as the National Weather Service issued Wednesday a red flag warning to take effect from 2 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday and a high wind advisory from 7 a.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Friday for much of L.A. and Ventura counties “due to gusty northeast winds and low relative humidity,” prompting SCE to warn residents of possible shutoffs.

Moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds were expected to develop Wednesday night and peak Thursday night through Friday morning and weaken into the weekend. The strongest winds will be focused in the SCV and surrounding areas. Wind gusts could reach up to 65 mph and humidities could dip from 12-25% Thursday to 6-15% Friday.

To check the status of an update, utility customers can sign up to receive alerts via sce.com/wildfire/psps-alerts or call 1-800-655-4555.