Traffic collision involving bus reported in Canyon Country

A traffic collision involving a bus was reported in Canyon Country late Tuesday afternoon.

The crash, which involved a car and a public transit bus, was reported at 4:41 p.m., near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Valley Center Drive.

“We were dispatched to a city bus vs. a Toyota Prius,” said Inspector Henry Narvez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “No persons were trapped and there was no fire.”

The bus was reported to have approximately 10 passengers on board, according to Navarez, Two ambulances initially requested were called off once first responders arrived on the scene.

Two patients did have minor injuries as a result of the collision, but it was unclear on whether the two were bus or Prius passengers, or whether or not they would be transported to the hospital or treated on scene, said Navarez.

The impact to city public transit as a result of the bus crash, which caused observable delays for street traffic and commuters on the bus, was unknown as of the publication of this article.