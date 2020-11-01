Two vehicles overturn in Newhall pass crash

A two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in both vehicles overturned on a Newhall Pass overpass Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the collision on southbound Highway 14 to southbound Interstate 5 connector just after 11 a.m., according to fire officials.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to a two-vehicle traffic collision where both vehicles overturned on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the scene, finding a silver SUV versus a white SUV, with both overturned on their roofs, according to Officer Peter Nicholson.

A SigAlert was issued for two hours, with traffic being diverted off the truck route, Nicholson added.

At least two to three ambulances were at the scene of the collision, though fire officials could not confirm if anyone had been transported.