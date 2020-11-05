Unofficial election results: Stem-cell research, app-based driving companies receive big win

Proponents of further stem-cell research and classifying app-based drivers as “independent contractors” saw their state propositions pass after Tuesday night’s vote, while those wishing to end the money bail system and reintroduce affirmative action in California saw their ballot propositions fall short.

According to unofficial election results released by Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s office, five of the 12 propositions had enough votes as of Wednesday to pass. However, state officials have said that the unofficial election results will change throughout the next few weeks due to vote-by-mail ballots and provisional ballots still being tallied.

As of the counts on Wednesday, with 100% of state precincts accounted for, Proposition 14 — the proposition that would send $5 billion to the state stem-cell research institute — passed with 51.1% of the vote, or 5,958,038 in favor to 5,707,038 opposed.

Additionally, one of the most followed propositions of this year’s election, Prop. 22 appears to have passed based on the unofficial election results. The “App-Based and Employee Benefits” proposition will allow drivers for Uber and Lyft to now be considered “independent contractors” as opposed to “employees;” meaning they’ll have more command over their hours but will receive less benefits than employees, such as health care.

Among the measures that appear to have failed Tuesday is Prop. 25, which would have ended the money bail system. Under current California state law, people arrested for certain crimes are allowed to pay fees for their conditional release from jail. This would have eliminated that program in lieu of one that gave a judge more discretion as to who could be released and who would remain in jail.

Also having appeared to fail, Prop. 16 would have allowed affirmative action to be taken into account in government decision-making. According to the unofficial results, 6,556,012 (56.0%) of voters said no, while 5,146,504 (44%) voted yes.

Proposition 17, “Restores Right to Vote After Prison Term,” passed with 6,984,786 (59.1%) to 4,839,830 (40.9%), and Proposition 24 “Amends Consumer Privacy Laws” passed with 6,500,589 (56.1%) to 5,084,114 (43.9%) of the vote.

The remaining five propositions appear to have failed, according to the unofficial election results.

Results will be certified by Dec. 11.