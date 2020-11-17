Wilk lead continues in race for Senate District 21

In one of California’s closest races, incumbent Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, held a 6,000-vote lead in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties over Democratic opponent Kipp Mueller for the 21st Senate District as of Monday.

Wilk received 194,087 votes and Mueller had 187,955 votes in both counties as of a Monday update that included new counts from San Bernardino County. The percentages stood at 50.8% for Wilk and 49.2% for Mueller.

Wilk has received 127,562 votes in Los Angeles County and 66,525 from San Bernardino County. Mueller had 133,432 from Los Angeles County and 54,523 from San Bernardino County.

The California Secretary of State office, Los Angeles County and Ventura County are expected to update their election result numbers for other races on Tuesday.